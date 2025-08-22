2 men arrested in construction site break-in; $10,000 in tools stolen

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested following a break-in at a construction site in Rhodhiss, where over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen, the Burke County sheriff stated in a news release.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Monday of a breaking and entering at a construction site located at 300 Burke Street in Rhodhiss. Enclosed equipment trailers were broken into, resulting in the theft of approximately $10,400 worth of tools and equipment.

During the investigation, detectives identified a possible suspect vehicle, a white SUV, which they recognized from a prior case. The vehicle was located at 201 Magnolia St. in Rhodhiss, Caldwell County.

Burke County Detectives, with assistance from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, obtained and executed a search warrant at the location.

Investigators recovered approximately $8,480 worth of stolen property, which was returned to the victim.

David Glen Roberts, Jr. and Johnny Shane Biles were arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including larceny after breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods/property, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

They were initially given no bond pending Judicial Review, but later received a bond of $10,000 each and had a court date set for Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.

