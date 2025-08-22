Armed suspect apprehended at elementary school in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Blaine Buchanan at Salem Elementary School after he was reported to have unlawfully entered residences and made threats.

Buchanan was found carrying a large fixed-blade knife concealed in his waistband when deputies apprehended him at the school, the sheriff stated.

The incident began with reports of breaking and entering in the area of Jacobs Lane and Washboard Lane, where Buchanan allegedly made threats to shoot people.

After leaving the scene, Buchanan was reportedly seen walking toward Salem Elementary School, prompting a swift response from deputies.

Jesse Blaine Buchanan (BCSO)

Buchanan faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including resisting a public officer, communicating threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault on a female.

He was held on no bond plus an $8,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

