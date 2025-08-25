$2 million Mega Millions ticket bought at Harris Teeter

RALEIGH — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a Davidson grocery store won a $2 million prize in Friday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at the Harris Teeter located at 431 Peninsula Drive in Davidson. The ticket matched all five white balls, securing a $1 million prize, which doubled to $2 million thanks to a built-in multiplier.

The $2 million prize was the largest won nationally in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the upcoming Tuesday drawing has increased to $253 million as an annuity, or $113.8 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million.

VIDEO: Nonprofit founder wins lottery, pledges prize to help Charlotte homeless

Nonprofit founder wins lottery, pledges prize to help Charlotte homeless

©2025 Cox Media Group