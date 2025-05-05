2 people arrested after double-shooting in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia say two people were arrested after a shooting that left two other people hurt Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Spencer Avenue, which is off of Linwood Road.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers found two victims, and they were taken to the hospital. The victims are expected to survive.

GPD said two suspects were identified. Christian Michelle Cash, 32, and Ricky Lamar Judge, 36, are charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Cash is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

GPD didn’t say what led to the shooting, but said investigators are still looking into it. They’re asking for anyone with details to contact the police department.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.

(VIDEO: ‘I just feel empty’: Mother remembers son killed in NY shooting after suspect’s arrest in Gastonia)

‘I just feel empty’: Mother remembers son killed in NY shooting after suspect’s arrest in Gastonia

©2025 Cox Media Group