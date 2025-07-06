2 people killed in Monroe vehicle fire after crash, police say

MONROE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a vehicle fire after a crash in Monroe on Sunday, police said.

Monroe police responded to the crash at the intersection of E Franklin Street and Morgan Mill Road around 3 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

There, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The two people inside died, officials said.

The victims’ names have not yet been released, police said. They will be released once the victims’ families have been notified.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call 704-282-4700.

No additional details have been made available.

