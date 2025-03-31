2 dead after west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a deadly shooting in west Charlotte on Sunday evening.

Paramedics responded to the scene at the 4200 block of Welling Avenue just after 6 p.m., MEDIC said.

Two patients were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that both patients have since been pronounced deceased.

Around 7:20 p.m., CMPD’s Homicide Unit announced that it was conducting a homicide investigation in the area.

