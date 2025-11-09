2 seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a crash in east Charlotte that sent two people to a hospital early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Sharon Amity Road and Shamrock Drive around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were sent to a hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Families shattered after man accused in three murders across Monroe and Charlotte

Families shattered after man accused in three murders across Monroe and Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group