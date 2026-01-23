2 seriously hurt in south Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a south Charlotte house fire early Friday morning.

Charlotte Fire officials say it happened on Raintree Lane near Providence Road.

MEDIC says two people are facing serious injuries as a result.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force. Channel 9 is asking what may have caused it.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Union County residents demand answers as landfill fire fuels months of foul odor

Union County residents demand answers as landfill fire fuels months of foul odor

©2026 Cox Media Group