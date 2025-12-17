2 seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 10 a.m. near Sam Wilson Road and Bedford Road.
MEDIC says one of those patients suffered life-threatening injuries.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene of the crash. It appears multiple vehicles were involved, including a tractor trailer.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: How Real Time Crime Center helped track suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
©2025 Cox Media Group