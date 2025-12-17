2 seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. near Sam Wilson Road and Bedford Road.

MEDIC says one of those patients suffered life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene of the crash. It appears multiple vehicles were involved, including a tractor trailer.

0 of 5 Sam Wilson and Bedford Road Crash Sam Wilson and Bedford Road Crash Sam Wilson and Bedford Road Crash Sam Wilson and Bedford Road Crash Sam Wilson and Bedford Road Crash

There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: How Real Time Crime Center helped track suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

How Real Time Crime Center helped track suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

©2025 Cox Media Group