Troopers investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina troopers are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash in York County.

Officials say one person was killed in the crash around 8 p.m. on Highway 274 near Fewell Road.

The crash involved three different cars. Troopers say a driver in a Dodge Ram pickup truck attempted to pass a 2021 Hyundai sedan in front of them and struck a 2015 Hyundai sedan traveling in the opposite direction. The 2021 Hyundai was also hit.

Troopers say the driver of the 2015 Hyundai died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. There is no word on if the driver will face charges.

