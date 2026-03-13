2 shot at northwest Charlotte hotel

Two people were shot Friday afternoon at the Loyalty Inn on Lucky Penny Street off Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The victims were taken to Atrium Health CMC with injuries. The injuries for one were life-threatening and the other were serious, paramedics said.

Another shooting at the Loyalty Inn in west Charlotte. Two people taken to the hospital with serious injuries @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/AnfMcFubar — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 13, 2026

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Person hit, killed in northwest Charlotte

Person hit, killed in northwest Charlotte

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