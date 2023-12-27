2 taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — An early morning shooting in northeast Charlotte sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. near an apartment complex on Merlane Drive just off West Sugar Creek Road.

MEDIC says they took two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to learn more about the cause of the shooting and if there are any suspects.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

