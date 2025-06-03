2-year-old boy shot in northeast Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE — Police say a 2-year-old boy was shot over the weekend in an apartment in northeast Charlotte.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 9 on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday at an apartment on Paces Oaks Boulevard. The boy was listed as the only victim in the shooting.

MEDIC says they responded to the shooting Sunday night and that the patient had life-threatening injuries. The boy’s current condition isn’t known.

Police said they also found about a pound of suspected marijuana inside a bookbag, along with “multiple empty mylar baggies” and a digital scale.

Channel 9 looked into jail records Tuesday and didn’t see anyone booked into custody on related charges.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: 7-year-old shot while sleeping in critical condition; suspect on the loose)

7-year-old shot while sleeping in critical condition; suspect on the loose

©2025 Cox Media Group