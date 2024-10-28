20-foot Fraser fir in Avery County chosen for next White House Christmas tree

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A 20-foot Fraser fir in Avery County was chosen to be the next White House Christmas tree.

The selection comes weeks after Helene devastated much of western North Carolina. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned a quarter million trees were lost in Avery County during the storm.

The growers said road crews have done a tremendous job getting the roads fixed to get their trees to market.

At Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm, Faherty followed the family and White House officials as they selected the official Christmas tree. The family was chosen for the honor after being named the Grand Champion Growers at the National Christmas Tree contest.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 2024 White House Christmas tree A 20-foot Fraser fir in Avery County was chosen to be the next White House Christmas tree. The selection comes weeks after Helene devastated much of western North Carolina. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned a quarter million trees were lost in Avery County during the storm.

Faherty was there when the tree, which will be placed in the Blue Room of the White House, was selected. He also got a chance to talk with several growers Monday morning who said they lost thousands of trees to landslides. They said bridges across the area were also damaged during the storm.

Each year, growers in Avery County harvest around a million trees.

Faherty was told it would be several more weeks before the official White House Christmas Tree will be sent to Washington, D.C.

(PREVIOUS: Local Christmas tree chosen for White House)

Local Christmas tree chosen for White House

©2024 Cox Media Group