$2,000 reward offered for information on missing 13-year-old in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Rowan County Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $2,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of 13-year-old Johnathan “Johnny” Sechler Morales. Morales was reported missing from China Grove more than six weeks ago and authorities say concern for his safety continues to grow.

Morales was first reported missing on Dec. 29, 2025. Investigators are currently working with state and federal partners to follow leads that suggest the teenager may have traveled from Gastonia toward the Charlotte region.

The investigation began after the parents of Johnathan Morales reported they had not heard from him for three days. Near that time, Morales contacted his mother through a friend to request a ride from Gastonia.

Investigators later learned that the ride was never provided, though they were not informed of this communication when the initial missing person report was filed.

It remains unknown how the teenager traveled to Gastonia from China Grove.

Witnesses who saw Morales in Gastonia told detectives he may have left that area to travel toward Charlotte.

While investigators are pursuing leads in the region, there have been no confirmed sightings in Charlotte as of Monday.

Detectives continue to monitor social media accounts and review electronic data, but they have found no credible evidence that Morales has been active online since December 2025.

Information gathered from digital evidence and witness interviews suggests Morales may have associated with individuals involved in gang activity prior to his disappearance.

Investigators are currently examining whether that association is relevant to his current whereabouts.

Due to the extended lack of contact and his age, authorities say they are increasingly concerned for his safety.

Sheriff Travis Allen of Rowan County emphasized the urgency of the search as the investigation enters its second month.

Allen noted that the length of time the child has been missing has increased the level of concern for his well-being.

“This is a 13-year-old child who has now been out of contact for an extended amount of time,” Allen said. “Due to his age and the length of time he has been missing, we believe it is crucial that he is located as soon as possible. The longer a child remains missing, the greater the concern becomes for their safety.”

Allen also asked for the public to assist investigators with any potential leads.

“We are asking the public to take this matter seriously and report any information that could help bring him home safely,” Allen said.

The $2,000 reward for information leading to Morales being located safely is a combined offer from the Sheriff’s Office and Rowan County Crime Stoppers. Rowan County Crime Stoppers agreed to match the initial reward amount offered by the Sheriff’s Office to reach the current total.

Jonathan “Johnny” Morales

Anyone with information regarding the location of Morales is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700. Tips can also be submitted through Rowan County Crime Stoppers at one-866-639-5245 or at www.rowancrimestoppers.org. Tips may be provided anonymously.

