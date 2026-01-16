Local

Concern grows for missing Rowan County teen last seen 3 weeks ago

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Jonathan “Johnny” Morales, a 13-year-old boy, has been missing since Dec. 26, 2025, when he was last seen at his residence in China Grove.

His family is concerned for his safety and well-being, as he has not been seen or heard from since. Police believe he may have friends in Gastonia.

Johnny Morales has brown curly hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about Johnny’s whereabouts to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8500.

