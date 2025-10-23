2025 Big 22 Finalists: Samari Matthews

CHARLOTTE — Samari Matthews, a standout defensive back from Hough High School, is set to play at the University of Texas

Before he heads to the next level, Matthews aims to help the Hough Huskies secure their first state championship.

Matthews, ranked as a top 10 cornerback nationally, has been instrumental in the Huskies’ defense, which has allowed fewer than 8 points per game.

“Having that pressure makes you want to do better,” Matthews said, emphasizing his readiness to face tough competition.

