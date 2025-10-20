2025 Big 22 Finalists: South Point QB Patrick Blee

BELMONT, N.C. — Five high school football players made enough of an impact to be named Big 22 finalists, and we’re introducing you to each of them this week.

Patrick Blee is leading the South Point Red Raiders offense in Belmont, and the quarterback has the goal of making a deep playoff run this year.

In the video at the top of this page, see the secret weapon that Blee says deserves the credit for his success.

(VIDEO: Big 22: Channel 9 announces finalists for player of the year)

