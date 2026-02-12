The 2026 Political Beat Candidate Primary Guide: Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County voters will see these races on their ballot:
United States Senate
NC Court of Appeals Seat 1 (R)
NC Court of Appeals Seat 3 (D)
NC-12 Congress
NC-8 Congress
State House NC-106 (D)
State House NC-105 (D)
State House NC-99 (D)
State Senate NC-37 (D)
Mecklenburg County Commission At-Large (D)
Mecklenburg County Commission D1 (D)
Mecklenburg County Commission D2 (D)
Mecklenburg County Commission D3 (D)
NC Superior Court Judge District 26C Seat 1 (D)
NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 18 (D)
You can find your nearest polling place at this link.
