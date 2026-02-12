Local

The 2026 Political Beat Candidate Primary Guide: Mecklenburg County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Mecklenburg County voters will see these races on their ballot:

United States Senate

NC Court of Appeals Seat 1 (R)

NC Court of Appeals Seat 3 (D)

NC-12 Congress

NC-8 Congress

State House NC-106 (D)

State House NC-105 (D)

State House NC-99 (D)

State Senate NC-37 (D)

Mecklenburg County Commission At-Large (D)

Mecklenburg County Commission D1 (D)

Mecklenburg County Commission D2 (D)

Mecklenburg County Commission D3 (D)

NC Superior Court Judge District 26C Seat 1 (D)

NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 18 (D)

You can find your nearest polling place at this link.

