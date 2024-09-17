21 kids charged in connection with 60 school threats in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There have been 60 threats targeting schools in 23 South Carolina counties since Sept. 4, officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced on Tuesday.

“These threats are extremely serious and will be treated as such,” SLED officials stated in a news release.

Authorities have charged 21 juveniles in connection with the threats.

“School threats are not a joke,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel in the news release. “Law enforcement takes every threat seriously, and everyone needs to understand that there are serious consequences.”

