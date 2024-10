UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A new $2.3 million roundabout is coming to Union County.

N.C. 200 at Potter Road is expected to close on Monday to start construction.

That construction is scheduled to wrap by the end of the year.

A separate signed detour will be in place for passenger vehicles and tractor-trailers.

