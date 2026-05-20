Seven of ten escaped wild mustangs captured in Iredell County

IREDELL, N.C. — Iredell County Animal Services says seven of the ten wild mustangs that escaped from a local property on May 11 have now been captured.

The recovery effort involved the Bureau of Land Management, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Highway Patrol. Officials are not disclosing the horses’ location for safety reasons.

The owners, Kameron Steele of Harmony and Favor Springs of Gastonia, have been charged for allowing livestock to run at large and for failing to cooperate during recovery efforts.

Animal Services continues to patrol the area and urges the public not to approach or attempt to capture the remaining mustangs, warning that sudden contact could push the animals into dangerous areas or roadways.

Anyone who spots the horses is asked to contact Animal Services or local law enforcement immediately.

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