$250K scratch-off sold at southwest Charlotte supermarket

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
RALEIGH — Christine Dominey, of Charlotte, won a $250,000 prize from a $20 holiday scratch-off ticket, N.C. Education Lottery officials stated.

Dominey purchased the winning Winter Winfall ticket from the Publix on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. After claiming her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday, she received $179,381 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The Winter Winfall game, which debuted in November, initially offered three top prizes of $250,000. As of now, one of these top prizes remains unclaimed.

