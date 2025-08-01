$25K reward offered after man shot, killed in front of girlfriend, child in home invasion

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Gov. Josh Stein announced on Friday a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of Angelo Markantonakis.

Markantonakis, 26, of Kannapolis, was shot and killed during a home invasion on Windy Rush Drive on Dec. 24, 2024, when three masked individuals broke into his home.

He was shot twice and died in front of his girlfriend, Arianna Black, and their three-year-old son, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The reward aims to encourage anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist law enforcement in solving the crime. Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with relevant details to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at (704) 920-4000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

The announcement of the reward underscores the seriousness of the investigation and the commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

