28-year-old man reported missing in Belmont, police say

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Jaylond R. Young was last seen in the area of Flowers Court on August 29. He was reported missing on September 4, according to police.

Police believe Young may be driving a beige Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate that reads LDH-3065.

He could be in Gastonia, Charlotte, Albemarle, Rutherfordton, Gaffney, Blacksburg, or Spartanburg, according to police.

Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

VIDEO: $25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

$25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

©2024 Cox Media Group