2nd arrest made in deadly shooting believed to be connected to gangs

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police said Thursday they made a second arrest tied to the murder of 18-year-old Jelani Jackson, 18, of Lancaster.

Police in Lancaster said on Sept. 4 Jackson was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Clinton Avenue.

Authorities caught Lamonte Roberts, 31, of Lancaster, in Richmond County on Wednesday and charged him with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kenyan Blair, 19, of Lancaster, was arrested in September and is still in custody at the Lancaster County Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Federal investigators believe five other shootings that followed were retaliatory and gang-related.

The FBI and ATF are offering a $20,000 reward for information in these cases.

