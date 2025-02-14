2nd suspect charged with murder in University City shooting

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte say a second person has been arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting at the end of 2024.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that 25-year-old Travaree D’Von Miller was charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy after the death of 33-year-old Diondre Bittle.

Bittle was killed after a shooting on the night of Dec. 30. He was found in the parking lot of the Century University City Apartments on Dave McKinney Avenue.

In early January, police announced that Sabrina Nayeele Roth, 35, was arrested in the case. Roth is facing the same charges as Miller.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9 on Friday, police say Roth and Miller conspired with another unknown person to rob Bittle.

