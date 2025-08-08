3 arrested in Gaston County meth trafficking investigation

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection with methamphetamine trafficking investigations.

The arrests were made by the Special Investigations Unit after months-long investigations into methamphetamine trafficking.

Two men from Cherryville were arrested: 40-year-old Daniel Scott Williams and 43-year-old Tyler Kent Stamey. 37-year-old Andrew Tyler Peterson from Charlotte was also arrested.

Williams and Stamey were co-conspirators in one of the investigations, and they are accused of trafficking multiple pounds of methamphetamine in Cherryville and throughout Gaston County.

Stamey also faces additional charges of cocaine trafficking.

The suspects have been charged with a total of 21 counts of methamphetamine trafficking. They also face charges of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and distribute methamphetamine.

Williams and Stamey are currently held at the Gaston County Jail with bonds set at $75,000 and $150,000, respectively. Peterson was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

