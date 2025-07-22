3 arrested, fully automatic weapon and drugs seized in Salisbury trafficking bust

SALISBURY, N.C. — A months-long investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of three people, the seizure of large quantities of drugs, and the discovery of illegal firearms, including one that was fully automatic.

Detectives began investigating two suspects, Stacey Bryant and Adam Anderson, for trafficking fentanyl and executed two separate searches this month at a home on Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury, the sheriff said.

The first search warrant on July 1 that was executed resulted in the seizure of approximately 15 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, numerous opioid pills, and two illegal firearms from the residence.

Bryant was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in opioid, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV, and maintaining a dwelling for the use and sale of a controlled substance.

Anderson was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of possession of Schedule II , and maintaining a dwelling for the use and sale of a controlled substance.

Wayne Morrison was charged with possession of a firearm by felon.

It was later revealed that one of the guns at Anderson’s home was fully automatic, the sheriff said.

Another search

Adam Anderson (RCSO)

Investigators went after Anderson on more charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

On July 16, Vice and Narcotics detectives returned to the home on Mocksville Road to serve an arrest warrant for the weapon of mass destruction charge.

During the arrest, investigators saw more criminal activity happening so another search warrant was issued.

During the second search, detectives found about 80 grams of meth, 1 gram of fentanyl, and 1.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the premises.

Anderson was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the use and sale of a controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

The investigation remains ongoing.

