3 assessed for high carbon monoxide levels at west Charlotte building

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Three people are being assessed for medical treatment due to high carbon monoxide levels at a west Charlotte building.

On Wednesday morning, Charlotte Fire said crews were at a building on West Morehead Street. It houses Rhino Market and FreeMore Tavern, among other businesses.

Three patients were turned over to MEDIC for treatment, Charlotte Fire said. So far, MEDIC has confirmed one of those patients has potentially serious injuries.

At the scene, Charlotte Fire told Channel 9 crews were doing construction at the back of the building when they struck something, causing carbon monoxide to leak into the HVAC.

Crews used fans to air out the building. All businesses in the building were closed in the meantime.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

