3 charged in Alexander County drug bust

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — In a significant drug bust, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Friday.

During a traffic stop on Millersville Road, deputies located 173 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspects, Adam Stephen Warren, Nikki Tonya Horton and Stephen Blaine Brown, now face multiple charges, including trafficking and possession of firearms.

Warren, Horton and Brown

All three are currently being held at the Alexander County Detention Center awaiting their first court appearances.

VIDEO: Major meth bust in Cabarrus County yields 30 pounds of drugs

Major meth bust in Cabarrus County yields 30 pounds of drugs

©2026 Cox Media Group