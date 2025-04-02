3 hurt after crash involving overturned van in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Three people were hurt after a crash involving an overturned van in east Charlotte Wednesday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened on Sharon Amity at Shamrock Drive, with Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor first reporting on the crash just after 6:30 a.m.

UPDATE: The crash on Sharon Amity at Shamrock Dr. involves an overturned van right in the middle of the intersection. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/okInSRtdjq — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) April 2, 2025

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene where first responders and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department working to figure out led to the crash.

MEDIC said three patients with minor injuries were taken to a nearby hospital.

