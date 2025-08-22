3 juveniles arrested days after fleeing police following University City shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Three juveniles were arrested several days after leading police on a vehicle pursuit following a shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Police engaged in a pursuit across multiple divisions around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers attempted to stop a vehicle with suspects wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase ended on the 6700 block of Beatties Ford Road after the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers were outside Hornets Nest Elementary School and a nearby park where the chase ended. The school was on secure hold during the pursuit, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday, but two juveniles remained at large until their arrests on Friday.

Officials said they arrested two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old. One of them faces adult charges for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

One of the sixteen-year-olds is facing six counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The other faces charges of resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer, possession of a handgun by a minor, and carrying a concealed firearm.

The 15-year-old was charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer, according to CMPD.

Officials said that during the investigation, officers seized two firearms and a stolen vehicle.

WATCH: Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit linked to University City shooting

Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit linked to University City shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group