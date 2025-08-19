Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit linked to University City shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect following a vehicle pursuit related to a shooting incident in University City.

The pursuit began shortly after 12:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a vehicle with suspects wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling. The driver refused to stop, leading to a chase across multiple divisions.

The chase ended in the 6700 block of Beatties Ford Road when the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle was later identified as stolen earlier in the day.

Law enforcement was outside Hornets Nest Elementary School and a nearby park where it ended.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Hornets Nest Elementary was on a secure hold during the incident.

Despite the intense pursuit involving multiple police divisions, including Aviation, K9, SWAT, and the Real Time Crime Center, two suspects remain at large.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the pursuit or the initial shooting incident.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continues to search for the two outstanding suspects as the investigation into the shooting and vehicle theft continues.

