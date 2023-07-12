3 juveniles in custody after 18-year-old shot, killed at Monroe Red Roof Inn

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe police have been granted a secure custody order for three juveniles in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

On July 1, police found Anthony Delts, 18, shot to death in a room at the Red Roof Inn on Roosevelt Road. Residents told Channel 9 a party was going on in one of the rooms on the night of the shooting, with multiple minors involved.

Three juvenile suspects were quickly identified and one suspect was taken into custody by the next day, police said.

On Wednesday, Monroe detectives said they’ve obtained a secure custody order for three juveniles. A juvenile can be taken into temporary custody if an adult in the same situation would be arrested. That temporary custody can then be upgraded to secure custody.

Police said because there are people involved in the case under the age of 18, they aren’t releasing any more information at this time. However, the case is still an active homicide investigation.

The department has not shared information about the motive behind the shooting.

