Officials: 1 arrested, 2 sought after teen killed in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Police in Monroe are investigating a homicide after a teen was shot and killed at a hotel on Saturday night.

Officials said police found Anthony Delts, 18, dead in a room at the Red Roof Inn on Roosevelt Road with apparent gunshot wounds around 11:18 p.m.

Three juvenile suspects have been identified and one suspect is already in custody.

The shooting was an isolated incident and officials said there is no danger to the public.

It is unclear what led up the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

