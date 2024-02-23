Local

3 local high school basketball coaches fired after alleged assault

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

South Point High School Red Raiders (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BELMONT, N.C. — Three Gaston County basketball coaches are off the job after an alleged assault during a tournament.

School district officials told Channel 9 the head coach and two assistant coaches for the South Point High School boys team were fired. Two players were also removed from the team.

ALSO READ: Video shows man attacking teen on Huntersville soccer field

Gaston County police told us to contact Beaufort County police in South Carolina about the alleged assault. Their report shows a basketball player claimed other players jumped him inside of a hotel in December.

Gaston County schools said they started notifying police and started their own investigation as soon as they learned about this.

(WATCH BELOW: Concord middle school teacher, coach dies in weekend crash)

Concord middle school teacher, coach dies in weekend crash

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read