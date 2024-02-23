3 local high school basketball coaches fired after alleged assault

BELMONT, N.C. — Three Gaston County basketball coaches are off the job after an alleged assault during a tournament.

School district officials told Channel 9 the head coach and two assistant coaches for the South Point High School boys team were fired. Two players were also removed from the team.

Gaston County police told us to contact Beaufort County police in South Carolina about the alleged assault. Their report shows a basketball player claimed other players jumped him inside of a hotel in December.

Gaston County schools said they started notifying police and started their own investigation as soon as they learned about this.

