3 Mount Holly homes damaged in early morning fire

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — At least three families will have to find a new home after an early morning fire damaged multiple homes in Mount Holly Tuesday.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. on Zander Woods Court, off Ethan Allen Highway.

The house where the fire started was charred, and firefighters said it was so intense that it started to damage the homes next door.

“It was beginning to burn other homes,” Mount Holly Fire Battalion Chief Justin Westbrook said. “We had to quickly stretch out hose lines inside the building to extinguish the fire.”

A firefighter was treated on scene, but thankfully, no one inside the homes was hurt.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Overnight fire damages two Lake Hickory condominiums

Overnight fire damages two Lake Hickory condominiums

©2026 Cox Media Group