3 people injured in Richburg shooting, officials say

RICHBURG, S.C. — Three people were injured in a Richburg shooting on Saturday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials told Channel 9 that three people were injured in a shooting outside the Executive Lounge in Richmond after a fight occurred.
All three people suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
