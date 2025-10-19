3 people injured in Richburg shooting, officials say

RICHBURG, S.C. — Three people were injured in a Richburg shooting on Saturday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials told Channel 9 that three people were injured in a shooting outside the Executive Lounge in Richmond after a fight occurred.

All three people suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

