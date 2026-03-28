3 residents sent to hospital after Salisbury apartment fire

CHARLOTTE — Three people were sent to a hospital after an apartment fire in Salisbury early Saturday morning.

The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the Wiley School Apartments on Ridge Avenue around 6:25 a.m.

Officials said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading through the 65-unit apartment complex and contained the fire to one unit.

“Our crews did an excellent job of responding quickly to control the fire,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell.

All of the residents were evacuated, and three were sent to a nearby hospital — one for thermal injuries and the other two for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said they received assistance from crews in Spencer, Granite Quarry, Kannapolis, Rowan County, and a special mobile air unit from the Cornatzer-Dulin VFD of Davie County.

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