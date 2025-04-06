Police, MEDIC respond to pedestrian crash in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Emergency personnel responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in Uptown on Saturday night.

MEDIC responded to the scene after receiving a call about a pedestrian struck on 4th Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

One patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene and closed the street from Graham Street to Cedar Street to conduct an investigation, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Cold case murder victim identified after 29 years, CMPD says

Cold case murder victim identified after 29 years, CMPD says

©2025 Cox Media Group