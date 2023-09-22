3 shot at east Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot Thursday night at an apartment complex in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. to Delta Crossing Lane, off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Two were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. Another had serious injuries.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Woman charged in deadly east Charlotte motorcycle crash, CMPD says
©2023 Cox Media Group