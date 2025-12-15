4 arrested, firearms seized after suspicious activity in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Four people, including two repeat offenders, were arrested, and multiple guns were seized after reported suspicious activity near Northlake Mall Sunday, police say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the arrests followed a call about a suspicious person looking into parked cars in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found four men matching the description and developed probable cause to search a backpack associated with them, uncovering tools and stolen firearms.

Among the items seized were a Tarus G2C 9mm, Mirco Drago AK Pistol, Rossi Revolver .38, and two stolen Glocks.

Officers also found an axe, a key programmer, four key fobs, three car window breakers, and a Zeowing glass breaker.

Diego Rio, 20, faces multiple charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, two counts of possession of stolen firearms, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say Jaiquel Eddie Cureton, 20, Nathaniel Kendrick, 18, and a juvenile were charged with conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft.

