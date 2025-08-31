Police arrest suspect after stolen car parts were found in garage

CHARLOTTE — This week police officers arrested a suspect for allegedly profiting off of other’s pain.

Brittany Cribb and her husband are passionate about their cars.

“I’m your average Joe, saving money to have something nice,” said Cribb. “So it was rare.”

When Cribb and her husband purchased their 2018 Jeep Trackhawk with a hellcat engine, they knew they were going to take care of their new car and enjoy it. The new purchase became Cribb’s pride and joy.

In June a security camera captured footage of Cribb’s car being stolen. When the vehicle was recovered days later, it was stripped down to the bone.

“I miss that car. People get attached to animals, whatever it may be,” said Cribb. “That was something I was really attached to.”

Friday morning Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Elijah Kai Burgette, 27. Investigators believed he worked out of a garage on John Price Road. Court documents said they found numerous stolen car parts from the garage, including Cribb’s electronic control module from her Trackhawk.

“How do you feel that people are profiting off your pain? I’m disgusted,” said Cribb. “I mean, they are a bunch of lowlifes.”

Police said seven other victims are connected to what they are allegedly calling a “chop stop.” Police have not determined who stole Cribb’s vehicle, but it’s clear it’s had an impact on her. She said that to this day, she still feels violated.

“On that day my daughter was dropped off at Carowinds. I was leaving at 2:00 to get her. They pulled up at 1:43 and rolled out at 1:47,” Cribb said. ”Go to work like I do every damn day and if you want it, go work for it and go get it your damn self."

Burgette got out of jail Friday afternoon. We were confronted by people at the garage. When asked if they wanted to comment on his arrest, they declined.

