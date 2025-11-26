Local

4 charged in connection with Lincoln County copper thefts

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
4 charged in connection with Lincoln County copper thefts
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has charged four people in connection with a series of copper thefts that occurred throughout October and November on the 1800 block of Gastonia Highway.

ALSO READ: Felony charges filed in NC utility line theft spanning several counties

Detectives charged three suspects, Dillon Hall, Jeremy Tyson, and Cynthia Stamey, on Nov. 19.

Each is accused of:

  • Seven counts of willfully injuring or destroying telecommunications infrastructure
  • Seven counts of felony larceny
  • Seven counts of felony conspiracy

A fourth suspect, Jennifer Propst, faces the following charges:

  • One count of willfully injuring or destroying telecommunications infrastructure
  • One count of felony larceny
  • One count of felony conspiracy

They are being held in Gaston County and Cleveland County jails on charges from those counties.

VIDEO: Copper thefts surge; small businesses bear the brunt

Copper thefts surge; small businesses bear the brunt

0

Most Read