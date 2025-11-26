4 charged in connection with Lincoln County copper thefts

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has charged four people in connection with a series of copper thefts that occurred throughout October and November on the 1800 block of Gastonia Highway.

Detectives charged three suspects, Dillon Hall, Jeremy Tyson, and Cynthia Stamey, on Nov. 19.

Each is accused of:

Seven counts of willfully injuring or destroying telecommunications infrastructure

Seven counts of felony larceny

Seven counts of felony conspiracy

A fourth suspect, Jennifer Propst, faces the following charges:

One count of willfully injuring or destroying telecommunications infrastructure

One count of felony larceny

One count of felony conspiracy

They are being held in Gaston County and Cleveland County jails on charges from those counties.

