4 charged in luxury car theft ring

MONROE, N.C. — Four suspects, including a minor, are facing over 50 charges in connection with a luxury car theft ring, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon.

The high-end vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside, detectives said.

Evan Tolson, 19, Julius White, 19, and Ja’Quise Black, 18, all from Charlotte, were charged and arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office stated that the fourth suspect, who is younger than 18, was already on probation in Mecklenburg County when the crimes were committed.

The teen was charged via juvenile petitions after the Department of Juvenile Justice declined to issue a secured custody order, so the juvenile is not in custody.

All four face charges, including, but not limited to first-degree burglary, felony larceny, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“As a general reminder, please be sure to lock your car doors and remove valuable items every night before you go to bed,” the sheriff said.

It is also a good idea to lock the doors to your home, he added.

