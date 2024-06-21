4 in custody, including a minor, after shooting in Stanly County, police say

NORWOOD, N.C. — Four people, including at least one minor, were taken into custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Norwood, police said.

At about 3:30 p.m., Norwood police were called to the 300 block of North Kendall Street after reports of a shooting.

The suspects and the shooting victim, all from Albemarle, had already run away by the time police got to the location.

“The alleged victim in the case has been transported for medical treatment,” police said.

The Norwood Police Department had communications send out a reverse 911 call to urge residents to stay indoors.

The threat was cleared, and residents were notified the scene was secure.

Names of suspects, and were not released as the investigation is ongoing.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, state highway patrol ground and air units, state Forestry Service Law Enforcement Division, Norwood Center Rural Fire Department, Stanly County EMS, and 911 communications assisted with the incident.

VIDEO: Storms wash out part of road in Stanly County

Storms wash out part of road in Stanly County

©2024 Cox Media Group