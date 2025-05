CHARLOTTE — Four people were hurt Thursday afternoon when a school bus and SUV collided on an east Charlotte road, paramedics said.

The crash, involving bus No. 39, shut down East WT Harris Boulevard near Copperway Drive at around 4:30 p.m.

The injuries were non-life threatening.

We are asking if students were injured.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

