4 sent to hospital following west Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Four people were sent to the hospital following a stabbing in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC said they responded to the scene on Fairwood Avenue around 1 a.m.

One person was found with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. That person was sent to a hospital while three others were evaluated.

The three other patients were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

