$4.88M contract awarded to replace Huntersville bridge

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded Mecklenburg County with a $4.88 million contract to replace a bridge in Huntersville.

According to a release, the money will be used to upgrade the bridge on Asbury Chapel Road over South Prong Clark Creek.

Contractor NJR Group Inc. will lead the project.

The project can start as early as December 2026 and could take up until December 2027 to reopen to traffic. NCDOT says other work, including landscaping and vegetation, can continue into spring 2028.

A detour will be in place along Huntersville-Concord Road, Old Statesville Road and Eastfield Road during the replacement phase.

The official start date has yet to be determined.

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